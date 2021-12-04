UConn's Anna Makurat to pursue pro basketball career in Europe

The 6'2 sophomore guard, originally from Poland says it was an honor and privilege to be a part of such an incredible program.

MANSFIELD, Conn — After announcing earlier this month that she would be leaving the UConn women’s basketball program, Anna Makurat is turning to pro ball in Europe.

Makurat made the announcement Monday on social media.

"At this moment of my career, after having a once in a lifetime learning experience for the past two season with the UConn Huskies, I now feel confident to pursue my basketball journey in Europe as a pro-baller," she wrote.

The 6'2 sophomore guard thanked her family, friends, coaches, and fans for their support.

"It was an honor and a privilege to be a part of such an incredible program," she continued.

Makurat is originally from Poland.

She played in 48 games as a Husky, averaging just over six points and more than three rebounds a game.

Prior to her time in Storrs, Makurat played in Poland's top women's basketball league, according to the UConn Women's Basketball program.

She was the youngest player on Arka Gdynia in the Basket Liga Kobiet and helped lead her team to a third-place finish in the 2017 U-20 Women's European Championship.

Teammates and UConn fans have responded to Makurat's announcement with congratulatory comments and wishing her the best.

UConn finished the season 28-2, losing to Arizona in the Final Four. The Huskies have no seniors in the program and have another highly ranked recruiting class.

