UConn's James Bouknight to enter name in 2021 NBA draft

The sophomore Huskies men's basketball star announced that he will forgo his final two years of eligibility to declare.

MANSFIELD, Conn — UConn's James Bouknight is entering his name into the 2021 NBA Draft, according to a social media post on Wednesday.

The sophomore Huskies men's basketball star announced that he will forgo his final two years of eligibility to declare.

Bouknight thanked coaches Dan Hurley and Kimani Young for giving him the opportunity to play for UConn.

"It's been an honor to put on the UConn jersey every day," he said. "I've grown so much as a player here but more importantly as a person."

Led by the 6-foot-5 guard from Brooklyn, N.Y., the Huskies returned to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2016.

Bouknight averaged 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds during the 2021-2021 season.

In his announcement, he also thanked the entire UConn Nation, his teammates and his family for pushing and encouraging him.

"UConn has become my home away from home and I will always BLEED BLUE," Bouknight wrote.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.