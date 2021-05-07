UHart softball team covers school name on jerseys after division drop decision

University of Hartford athletics are dropping from Division I to Division III.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — The University of Hartford’s softball team appeared to protest the school’s decision to drop its athletics from Division I to Division III by blacking out the name on their jersey.

The team was photographed Friday ahead of their doubleheader games against Binghamton.

Robert Carmody, who plays on UHart’s baseball team, shared the photo on Twitter.

“We don’t play for you @UofHartford,” the tweet said.

UHart officials announced the decision Thursday night that university athletics would be dropping from Division I to Division III.

A spokesperson said the decision comes after a year-long discussion and study of its current athletics model.

The spokesperson added several alternatives like financial information related to current athletics operations and a review conducted by a nationally recognized athletics consulting firm was also used to determine a decision.

“Intercollegiate athletics has long been an integral part of the University of Hartford student experience and that will not change,” said University of Hartford Board of Regents chair David Gordon. “At the same time, a move to Division III will allow the University to further strengthen the academic, co-curricular, and wellness experience for all students."

He continued: "While we know this decision will disappoint some members of our community, we remain confident that this shift is in the best long-term interests of the institution and all its students.”

UHart will file its intent to move to Division III in January 2022. The university will work with the NCAA on the reclassification process and is expected to become a member of Division III no later than September 1, 2025.

The NCAA would have to approve UHart's intent before it can begin the transition process.

The move comes off the heels of the Hawks men's basketball team recently winning their first America East tournament and appearing in their first NCAA tournament, losing to eventual champs Baylor.

Last month, students opposing the move rallied on campus.

“We work hard to get to this D1 level, to see it being taken away and going to D3. We were just shocked that it was a conversation to be had when we think there are other places the University could look at to save money,” said Volleyball Captain and senior Megan Anderson during the rally.

