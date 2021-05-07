UHart student-athletes react to school's decision to drop from Division I to III

“I feel like they are not acknowledging all the hard work we put in as athletes and that’s honestly heartbreaking."

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — When she’s on the court, University of Hartford women’s basketball player Paula Maurina is determined and ready to win.

But on Friday, she’s feeling defeated after hearing about the school’s plan to transition to a Division III athletic program.

“I feel like they are not acknowledging all the hard work we put in as athletes and that’s honestly heartbreaking,” she told FOX61 News.

UHart officials announced the decision Thursday night that university athletics would be dropping from Division I to Division III.

A spokesperson said the decision comes after a year-long discussion and study of its current athletics model.

The spokesperson added several alternatives like financial information related to current athletics operations and a review conducted by a nationally recognized athletics consulting firm was also used to determine a decision.

“Intercollegiate athletics has long been an integral part of the University of Hartford student experience and that will not change,” said University of Hartford Board of Regents chair David Gordon. “At the same time, a move to Division III will allow the University to further strengthen the academic, co-curricular, and wellness experience for all students.”

However, the decision is not sitting well for student-athletes who woke with the same emotions after last month demanding the university not move forward with the decision as rumors swirled.

“Everyone's very disappointed, angry, mad, like there are so many emotions going on,” Maurina said. “Of course, there were rumors but no one expected them to become true and this was kind of out of nowhere."

For some students, the news was especially hard to swallow given that the men’s basketball team just appeared in their first NCAA tournament.

"For me, I think we were in a really good spot and I think this was like the national attention the school could have really used to build upon UHart's profile,” Miguel Yancce said.

Some members of the school community directed their frustrations at university President Greg Woodward.

Pro-golfer and alumnus Jerry Kelly tweeted:

"Stupidest decision ever. Concentrate on wellness? Concentrate on losing funding and endowment! Nice job Woodward."

Stupidest decision ever. Concentrate on wellness? Concentrate on losing funding and endowment! Nice job Woodward...bye transitioning from Division I to Division III https://t.co/c8JUgOWdQu — Jerry Kelly (@jerrykelly13pga) May 7, 2021

UHart will file its intent to move to Division III in January 2022. The university will work with the NCAA on the reclassification process and is expected to become a member of Division III no later than September 1, 2025.

The NCAA would have to approve UHart's intent before it can begin the transition process.

Now, student-athletes are left with a lot to think about.

"I don't want to make any rushed decisions but bottom line is I want to be in an institution that is going to support my growth as an athlete and person and also academics wise and if this university fails to do so, I might transfer," Maurina said.

---

