University of Hartford men’s lacrosse withdraws from America East Conference competition

The Hartford Hawks team does not have enough players to meet conference requirements this season, according to a statement from the school.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The University of Hartford announced its men’s lacrosse team will be withdrawing from the America East Conference competition for the upcoming season.

In a statement, the university said the Hartford Hawks men’s lacrosse team does not have a sufficient number of players to meet the minimum conference requirements, and will not compete in the spring 2022 season.

“We are very disappointed that despite our best efforts to support our men's lacrosse program, we will not be able to provide a traditional competitive opportunity this year," said Dr. Sharon Beverly, Acting Vice President of Athletics and Recreation. "However, we remain absolutely committed to the student-athletes on the team, and to recruiting and planning for a strong future."

The team will continue to explore options to practice together and potentially scrimmage with other area colleges and programs.

Hartford Hawks men’s lacrosse head coach Ryan Martin said efforts to recruit a full roster will be intensified for next year. Martin said he and his staff have agreed to stay with the program to ensure the team can take the field once again next season.

Last season, the Hawks finished with a 2-5 record, playing only America East Conference opponents, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Back in 2020, the team finished with a 3-3 record, before the rest of the season was canceled due to COVID-19.

This announcement comes in the wake of the university’s decision to move its athletics program from Division I to Division III in the coming years.



The University of Hartford plans to file its intent to move to Division III in January of 2022. The transition is expected to be complete by September 2025.

