Students at Univ. of Hartford protest possible plans to move athletics from Div. 1 to Div. 3

A study commissioned by the university said the school loses $13 million a year in Division 1.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Student-athletes at the University of Hartford sounded off in solidarity on Monday, marching in protest against the recent conversation swirling about the dramatic changes to the university’s athletics program.



Hundreds of Hartford Hawks student-athletes walking from the university's sports center to the president's office.

This all comes amid a recent conversation by the university president, Gregory Woodward, to move University of Hartford athletics from Division One to Division Three.

An outside agency recently conducted a "feasibility study" for the school, and it found the university loses more than $13 million dollars a year, operating in Division One.

Students have raised concerns about what impact that move would have on future classes and if staff and athletes would leave the school.

This all comes after the men's basketball team was seen in the national spotlight, making it to the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.

Student-athletes on Monday made their opinions well known - they don't want to leave Division One.

School officials released a statement, "The University supports our students’ right to peacefully gather and share their opinions and concerns. We provided resources to ensure they were able to safely do so today.

University leadership continues to offer an open invitation to meet with the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee when they are ready.

As a reminder, no decision has been made about the future of our athletics program, which is an integral part of our campus. We value our student-athletes, coaches, and athletics staff, and our Board is taking a strategic and thoughtful approach while navigating this process. As conversations continue, University leadership will promptly share any updates with the campus community."

