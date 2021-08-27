US women's hockey team to play Canada at XL Center in Hartford

The defending Olympic gold medalists are preparing for the Winter Games in Beijing.

HARTFORD, Conn — The U.S. Women’s National Hockey Team will host Canada at the XL Center in Hartford in October as part of the My Why Tour in preparation for the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Before heading to Hartford for their game on Oct. 25, the two long-time rivals will face off at the PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania on Oct. 22.

“We’re excited about the My Why Tour as we head toward the Winter Olympics in February,” said Pat Kelleher, executive director of USA Hockey. “It’s great to have the support of Toyota as presenting sponsor of the Tour and I know fans will enjoy watching our team play as they get set for Beijing.”

Tickets for the Oct. 25 game in Hartford will go on sale to the general public on Sept. 3.

Additional games as part of the My Why Tour will be announced in the weeks ahead.

The teams are currently playing in the women’s world hockey championship in Calgary.

The Americans have won five straight world titles and will head to the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in February as the defending gold medalists.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.