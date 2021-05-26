U.S. Women's National Soccer team to play Mexico in East Hartford

Matches will be July 1 and 5 at Rentschler Field.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — The U.S. Women’s National Team will play Mexico twice at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford on July 1 and July 5.

While the final 18-player Olympic Team roster is yet to be announced, these games will feature the full U.S. Olympic Women’s Soccer Team roster before leaving for Japan to participate in the delayed Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. The roster is expected to be announced in late June.

“These are games to work on the final details, to once again give our players a chance to play with their position groups and areas on the field and to make sure our fitness is in the right place heading into our pre-Olympic training camp,” said head coach Vlatko Andonovski. “Mexico is a team that has larger ambitions as it prepares for the run-up to the 2023 Women’s World Cup so we know they will give us two tough tests, which is what we need to continue to sharpen our team before we leave for Japan.”

Some of Connecticut's women's teams are reacting to the news - including UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma and Connecticut Sun stars Kaila Charles and Jonquel Jones.

The pair of Olympic Send-Off matches will be played at the same venue for the first time to enable more efficient execution of U.S. Soccer’s COVID-19 protocols.

Ticketing information for both games will be released soon. Fans can buy tickets before the general public by becoming a U.S. Soccer Insider. Learn more here.

Visa has made special arrangements for Visa® cardholders to participate in an advance sale of tickets for this match prior to sale to the general public.

