US goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher out for the bronze medal match

Naeher, a Stratford native, suffered a leg injury in the first half of the 1-0 U.S. loss to Canada on Monday.

TOKYO, Japan — U.S. women’s national team goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher hyperextended her right knee in the Olympic semifinals and will not be available for the bronze medal match against Australia on Thursday.

Naeher, a Stratford native, also sustained a bone contusion in the first half of the 1-0 U.S. loss to Canada on Monday. She was injured when she went up for the ball and came down awkwardly. She was treated for more than five minutes on the field and tried to continue, she was replaced by Adrianna Franch in the 30th minute.

Naeher was a brick wall in the quarterfinals against the Netherlands last week. Naeher made an astounding penalty save during regulation time and then blocked two more in the deciding penalty shoot-out. She is a two-time World Cup champion and was named the 2018 CONCACAF Goalkeeper of the Year.

The U.S. team plays Australia on Thursday, August 5.





