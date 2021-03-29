Travelers extends title sponsorship of PGA Tour tournament until 2030

Representatives from Travelers, the PGA Tour, the State of Connecticut, and the Travelers Championship

HARTFORD, Conn. — Travelers Insurance announced Monday it will extend its title sponsorship of the Travelers Championship through 2030.

Representatives from Travelers, the PGA Tour, the State of Connecticut, and the Travelers Championship held a virtual press conference to make the announcement.

"Our rationale is pretty simple. Over the years this tournament has delivered some amazing moments," Alan D. Schnitzer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The Travelers Companies said. "From Jordan Spieth's incredible bunker shot to win in a playoff in 2017... to some memorable comeback wins by Bubba Watson. But it's what happens off the course that keeps us coming back."

He continued: "Since Travelers became title sponsor in 2007, the tournament has raised more than $20 million for more than 800 worthy organizations."

Schnitzer also mentioned the support for The Hole in the Wall Gang's camp after their recent fire.

The tournament has been recognized with 15 “Best Of” awards from the PGA TOUR over the past several years, including Tournament of the Year in 2017, Players Choice in 2017 and 2018, and Most Fan Friendly Event in 2010, 2012 and 2017.

“The event may be branded with our company name, but this is really Connecticut’s tournament," Andy Bessette, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer at Travelers, said. "Together, we have made it one of the best stops on the PGA TOUR for players and fans.”









