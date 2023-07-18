Who can the New York Mets realistically sell at the trade deadline?

The Mets spent nearly $350M on their 2023 payroll and are currently 18 and 1/2 games out of first place.

NEW YORK — When Steve Cohen bought the New York Mets in late 2020 for $2.4B, it was a record purchase for a Major League Baseball franchise. Mets fans were excited to move on from the Wilpon family, who owned the Mets for 34 years and were in charge while the team made the playoffs only seven times, including two World Series appearances and losing both matchups.

Cohen said at the time, "This is a significant milestone in the history of this storied franchise. The 2021 season is right around the corner, and we've got a lot of work to do, so I'm excited to get started.''

Fast forward to July 2023, and after spending a boatload of money in the offseason for Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer in the 2021-22 offseason, the Mets find themselves in fourth place in the National League East at 43-50, and they’re a whopping 18 and a half games behind the first-place Atlanta Braves.

All signs point to them selling at the trade deadline, which is a far cry from what the team was expecting this season, but who exactly are they trading away?

On the latest episode of the Locked On Mets podcast, host Ryan Finkelstein breaks down the Mets’ trade assets.

Finkelstein said before revealing who he thinks the Mets could trade, “If this team were to go on a winning streak and be somewhere close to viable contention, we could see them buy. That’s still in the cards.”

Whatever moves the Mets make could be financially based, i.e., taking on someone’s contract from another team like Joe Kelly from the White Sox and not giving up many prospects, and the team could do a little of both; buying and selling to restructure the team and fix areas like the bullpen and get rid of surplus players like the corner outfield position.

Finkelstein named the players he thinks will be moved, but not for much. First up, Daniel Vogelbach. Vogelbach has played in 65 games, has hit five home runs, and he’s batting .223/.330/.349, and Finkelstein thinks he wouldn’t be traded for anything more than a player to be named later. It would be, as Finkelstein called it, “a glorified DFA.”

Omar Narvaez is number two on the list of guys who probably won’t garner much in return. He’s played in 18 games and only batted .175/.271/.175 with 48 plate appearances. Narvaez has a $7M player option in 2024 which Finkelstein thinks might scare teams.

Righthander Carlos Carrasco is another possibility, but ultimately, Finkelstein believes the Mets will keep him around as a guy you can trot out there every fifth day. He also discussed David Robertson and Brooks Raley as guys who could be moved at the deadline, but Finkelstein thinks Steve Cohen would rather have those guys in the bullpen the last two months of the season than have them helping other teams contend.

As for the pieces Finkelstein thinks can net the most back? Tommy Pham and Mark Canha.

“When it comes to straightforward trades, Tommy Pham, Mark Canha, these are guys that will make sense on any contending team. (They are) guys that have played all three outfield spots this year.” He added, “Not well necessarily, but for a team who needs a fourth outfielder, these are guys that are valuable in this market.”

Finkelstein also discussed the possibility of a Max Scherzer trade on the Monday edition of his show but pointed out that Scherzer has a no-trade clause, and it could be harder to move him.

Now, the Mets could go on a run, and even though the division is out of reach, they’re still within striking distance of a Wild Card spot. And yes, eight and a half games is a lot, but that’s easier to make up in two months than 18 and a half.