Windsor football prepares for state title game

WINDSOR, Conn. — The Windsor Warriors are headed to the Class L state championship game for the first time since 2016.

For head coach Rob Fleeting, who's led the program for over a decade, he says that consistency has been the key for Windsor's success on the gridiron.

“When you get a bunch of young men who are pushing themselves to do things the right way, then I think that the winning part just comes,” Fleeting said. “Our kids understand what their assignments are, it's more of just executing and then eliminating the mistakes.

The Warriors made their share of mistakes in last Sunday’s semifinal. They trailed 31-13 on the road against the St. Joseph Cadets, who at the time were the reigning state champs!



But Windsor stormed right back, holding the Cadets scoreless in the second half, and winning the game in comeback fashion 35-31, earning their first trip to the title game in 5 years.

“We knew why we were losing and that we were basically beating ourselves the whole game,” said senior wideout Prince Samuel. “So once we got out of our own heads, we knew how to turn the game around.”

“I just really want to bring this home for the Windsor community because it's been a long time [since Windsor won a state title,]” said junior QB Elijah Cromartie. “I just felt like this will be a big win for the community a big morale boost for us.”



Windsor has a date with the third-seeded Maloney Spartans on Saturday morning. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. at Veterans Stadium in New Britain.

