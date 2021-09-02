x
Wnba

Connecticut Sun star Jonquel Jones, coach Curt Miller receive WNBA accolades amid undefeated run

The Connecticut Sun are currently on a nine-game win streak.
Connecticut Sun forward Jonquel Jones shoots over Los Angeles Sparks forward Chiney Ogwumike (13) in WNBA action Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Dayvia AP)

MONTVILLE, Conn — The Connecticut Sun’s recent undefeated run is getting accolades from the WNBA for its coach and one of its star players.

The league announced Thursday that coach Curt Miller was named WNBA Coach of the Month for August after the team went 7-0 and extended its win streak to nine.

Meanwhile, Jonquel Jones was named the Kira WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month for the second time this season – the third of her career. Earlier this month she was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

The honor comes after a monster month where she averaged 18.7 points per game, 11 rebounds per game, 1.86 assists per game, and 1.14 steals per game.

During the month, Jones also had four double-double performances, including a 31-point and 12-rebound showing against the Washington Mystics on Aug. 31. It was her 53rd double-double of her career.

Connecticut Sun head coach Curt Miller argues a call with the officials during play against the Los Angeles Sparks during a WNBA basketball game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)

After the team’s 85-75 victor over the Mystics on Tuesday, miller amassed his 110th victory as a head coach in the WNBA. He currently sits one win behind Marynell Meadors at 15th on the WNBA All-Time Coaches’ Wins List.

The Sun currently sits first in the league with a 21-6 overall record and a 12-1 record at home. They are currently gearing up for a three-game road trip beginning in Dallas on Sept. 7.

The current win streak is the longest since 2006 when Connecticut won 12 straight games.

