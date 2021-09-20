Connecticut Sun star Jonquel Jones named WNBA’s best rebounder

The 27-year-old Jones has made her case to be named with the season’s Most Valuable Player.

MONTVILLE, Conn. — Jonquel Jones just cannot be stopped. The Connecticut Sun forward was named the WNBA’s top rebounder for the 2021 season. It is the third time she has received the league’s peak performer award for rebounding.

The 27-year-old Jones has made her case to be named with the season’s Most Valuable Player. She earned three Kia Player of the Month awards (May, August and September), four Eastern Conference Player of the Week awards and an all-star nod.

Jones averaged 11.2 rebounds per game – about .7 shy from her career-best of 11.9 rebounds per game in 2017.

The Bahamian native grabbed 303 rebounds for the season, which helped push her into fifth all-time Connecticut Sun history. She has grabbed 1,350 total rebounds over her five-year career.

Also on Monday, the league announced that Jones received another Kia WNBA Player of the Month Award for posting outstanding numbers in September.

Over a five-game stretch, she averaged 15.4 points per game, 12.0 rebounds per game, 3.0 assists per game and 2.0 blocks per game. In four out of five contests, she secured a double-double, finishing the regular season 18 total.

Meanwhile, coach Curt Miller earned back-to-back WNBA Coach of the Month Awards following a 5-0 record for the month of September. It is his third Coach of the Month recognition during his tenure with the Sun.

✌ in a row@ConnecticutSun head coach @CurtMillerWBB earns Coach of the Month with a 5-0 record through September! 👏#CountIt pic.twitter.com/58xxIgWJpQ — WNBA (@WNBA) September 20, 2021

The Connecticut Sun concluded the regular season at No. 1 with a 14-game winning streak. They finished 26-6 overall and 15-1 at home.

The Sun will play next for Game 1 and Game 2 of the WNBA Semifinals on Sept. 28 and Sept. 30. Both games will be played at home at Mohegan Sun Arena.

