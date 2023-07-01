Bonner, Thomas named 2023 WNBA All-Stars

Connecticut Sun Head Coach Stephanie White was also named All-Star Head Coach.

MONTVILLE, Conn — Connecticut Sun forward-guard, DeWanna Bonner, and forward, Alyssa Thomas, were named 2023 AT&T WNBA All-Star reserves on Saturday.

This is the fifth WNBA All-Star selection for Bonner and the fourth selection for Thomas.

With the league’s second-best record after June 30, Head Coach Stephanie White qualified to be one of the two head coaches in the 2023 All-Star Game.

In her 14th season in the WNBA, Bonner is averaging a team-best 17.6 points, along with 4.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.1 steals per game. The 6-4 forward-guard has led Connecticut in scoring in seven of their 15 games, including a 41-point performance in their 94-77 win over the Las Vegas Aces on June 8. The point total marked a career-best and a new Connecticut Sun franchise record for the most points scored in a single game.

In her tenth season in the league, Thomas is averaging 14.6 points, along with a team-best 10.4 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 2.1 steals per game. With those numbers, she is currently leading the league in rebounds and steals per game and is second in assists per game.

This will be White’s first time as a head coach in the All-Star Game. White had previously been named an assistant coach for the Eastern Conference Team in 2013 when she was an assistant for the Indiana Fever.

The 2023 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will be held at the Las Vegas Aces’ Michelob Ultra Arena on July 15 at 8:30 p.m.

Daniel Dashefsky is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at ddashefsky@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

