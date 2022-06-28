Brionna Jones & Alyssa Thomas named to WNBA All-Star game

The two will be joining their teammate Jonquel Jones who was already selected as an All-Star starter.

MONTVILLE, Conn. — Alyssa Thomas and Brionna Jones of the Connecticut Sun have been announced as 2022 AT&T WNBA All-Star reserves.

The two forwards will be joining their teammate Jonquel Jones, who earlier this week was announced as a WNBA All-Star starter.

This is Thomas's third All-Star selection and this is B. Jones's second All-Star selection.

Thomas is currently leading the Sun in assists with 5.8 per game and 1.4 steals per game.

B. Jones is averaging 12.9 points, 5.0 rebounds. 1.4 assists and 1.3 steals per game this season for the Sun.

The WNBA All-Star game co-captains are former UConn forward Breanna Stewart & Sylvia Fowles and A'Jai Wilson & former UConn guard Sue Bird, who will be drafting their roster for their respective teams.

The WNBA All-Star game will be held on July 10 at 1 p.m. in Chicago.

