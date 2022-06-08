x
Connecticut Sun

Connecticut beats Indiana 88-69 for 4th straight victory

Brionna Jones scored 18 points and Jonquel Jones added 16 to help.
Credit: Daniel Passapera/The Day via AP
Connecticut Sun forward Brionna Jones (42) eyes the basket during the team's WNBA basketball game against the Indiana Fever on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (Daniel Passapera/The Day via AP)

MONTVILLE, Conn. — Brionna Jones scored 18 points and Jonquel Jones added 16 to help the Connecticut Sun beat the Indiana Fever 88-69 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight victory.

DeWanna Bonner added 12 points and Alyssa Thomas had 11 points, nine rebounds and five assists for Connecticut (10-3). DiJonai Carrington went 5 of 5 from the floor for the second straight game and finished with 12 points.

Bonner moved into a tie for 17th in WNBA history for 3-pointers after a make early in the third quarter.

Rookie NaLyssa Smith led Indiana (3-11) with a season-high 19 points. Danielle Robinson added 12 points and Queen Egbo had 10. The Fever shot just 37.5% from the field, including 3 of 21 from distance.

Indiana has lost three meetings with Connecticut this season.

