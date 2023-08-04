Sun beat the Fever 88-72 behind 6 players in double figures

Tiffany Hayes scored 18 points, DeWanna Bonner added 14 points and the Connecticut Sun beat the Indiana Fever 88-72.

INDIANAPOLIS — Tiffany Hayes scored 18 points, DeWanna Bonner added 14 and the Connecticut Sun beat the Indiana Fever 88-72 on Friday night.

Connecticut dominated the first half. The Sun scored 13 straight points in the first quarter to take an early 20-10 lead. Bonner, Hayes and Natisha Hiedeman combined for 26 of Connecticut’s 31 points in the first quarter, while the Fever scored 22 points.

The Sun extended their lead to 56-33 by halftime after shooting 66% from the field, including making 7 of 13 3-pointers. Bonner had 11 points in the first half and Hiedeman added 10.

The Sun scored the final nine points of the third quarter after Indiana got within 65-54 and cruised in the fourth.

Alyssa Thomas, coming off back-to-back games with a triple-double, had 11 points, seven rebounds and eight assists for Connecticut (20-7). DiJonai Carrington also scored 11 points and Olivia Nelson-Ododa had 10 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

Aliyah Boston had 19 points and eight rebounds for Fever (7-20). Kelsey Mitchell added 13 points, Erica Wheeler had 12 and Emma Cannon scored 11.

CONNECTICUT (88)

Allen 2-3 0-0 5, Bonner 6-14 1-1 14, Thomas 5-10 1-2 11, Hayes 5-11 7-7 18, Hiedeman 3-4 2-2 10, Carrington 4-5 2-3 11, Nelson-Ododa 3-8 4-4 10, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Harris 3-7 0-0 9. Totals: 31-63 17-19 88.

INDIANA (72)

Cannon 5-10 0-0 11, Hull 0-4 0-0 0, Boston 6-11 6-6 19, Mitchell 4-10 3-4 13, Wheeler 3-8 5-6 12, Saxton 1-1 3-3 5, Zahui B 0-1 0-0 0, Berger 1-3 1-1 4, Caldwell 1-3 2-2 4, Vivians 0-0 1-2 1, Wallace 1-6 0-0 3. Totals: 22-57 21-24 72.

Connecticut 31 25 18 14 — 88

Indiana 22 11 21 18 — 72