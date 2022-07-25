Sun nab third straight win over Lynx

Hiedeman hit five 3-pointers and had five assists for Connecticut.

MINNEAPOLIS — Natisha Hiedeman had 19 points, Brionna Jones scored 18 and Alyssa Thomas added a double-double to power the Connecticut Sun to an 86-79 victory over the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday night.

Hiedeman hit five 3-pointers and had five assists for Connecticut (19-9). Jones grabbed eight rebounds and Thomas finished with 15 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

Jones had 11 points in the first half to help the Sun take a 42-32 lead into intermission.

Moriah Jefferson hit a bucket and 1 of 2 free throws to give Minnesota a 47-46 lead with 4:40 left in the third quarter. But DeWanna Bonner sank a jumper and 1 of 2 foul shots, Bria Hartley buried a 3-pointer and Bonner capped an 8-0 run with a basket and the Sun never trailed again.

Courtney Williams scored 12 for the Sun, who have won three straight and five of six. Bonner finished with nine points, eight assists, six rebounds and five steals.

Aerial Powers topped Minnesota (10-19) with 17 points. Rookie Nikolina Milic scored 14 before fouling out, while Rachel Banham came off the bench to score 11.

