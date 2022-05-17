Sun forward Alyssa Thomas records 6th triple-double and sets the WNBA's single-season assist record

Alyssa Thomas had 27 points, 12 rebounds and 14 assists for her sixth triple-double of the season and the Connecticut Sun beat the Los Angeles Sparks 90-76.

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Alyssa Thomas had 27 points, 12 rebounds and 14 assists for her sixth triple-double of the season and the Connecticut Sun beat the Los Angeles Sparks 90-76 on Tuesday night.

Thomas also set the single season assist mark, passing Courtney Vandersloot's record of 300 set in 2019. The Sun's point-forward has 304 this season.

Los Angeles (16-22) dropped into a tie with the Chicago Sky for eighth in the WNBA standings — with two games remaining. The Sparks continue their three-game road trip at New York on Thursday, followed by a trip to Seattle to close the regular season on Sunday. The Sky hold the tiebreaker with the Sparks.

DeWanna Bonner added 25 points and Tiffany Hayes scored 13 for Connecticut (26-12), which is locked into the No. 3 seed in the playoffs. Thomas was 11 of 13 from the field and she also had six steals.

Azura Stevens and Dearica Hamby each scored 18 points for Los Angeles. Layshia Clarendon and Rae Burrell added 13 points apiece. Nneka Ogwumike (knee) did not play.

Connecticut led 49-36 at the break after shooting 54% from the field, including 6 of 12 from 3-point range. Bonner scored 15 points in the first half and Thomas had 10 points, six rebounds and 10 assists. Four of Los Angeles' 12 field goals were from 3-point range.

Los Angeles got within 72-66 early in the fourth quarter. But Thomas answered with a layup and she found Hayes for a 3-pointer on their next possession to regain a double-digit lead.

