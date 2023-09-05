Connecticut Sun head coach named WNBA Coach of the Month

This is the first time White has received this honor.

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Editor's note: Video above was released on May 9, 2023.

During her inaugural season coaching the Connecticut Sun, head coach Stephanie White has been named the WNBA Coach of the Month for May.

This is the first time White has received this honor. During May, White led the Sun to a 4-1 record, which the franchise regards as the best start by a first-year Connecticut Sun head coach in its history.

The Sun is currently second overall in WNBA league standings and is in first place in the Eastern Conference Commissioner's Cup rankings.

The Connecticut Sun is back at home Sunday, June 4 at 1 p.m. to go against the Dallas Wings.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

