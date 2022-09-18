Connecticut Sun lose WNBA Finals to Aces in 4 games

The Sun remain winless in all four WNBA finals appearances.

MONTVILLE, Conn. — The Connecticut Sun have lost game four of the WNBA Finals against the Las Vegas Aces 78-71 and are now winless in all four final appearances.

With the win, the Aces claim their first WNBA championship led by WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson.

"It's gonna hurt when you care as much as we do, They put their hearts and soul into the season," said Head Coach Curt Miller after the game.

The Sun have fallen short all four times they've been to the finals but this year their finals appearances wasn't anticipated by many. Alyssa Thomas said that despite the loss they had fun.

"Nobody expected us to be here," said Alssya Thomas. "We had fun we played our basketball. It just didn't go the way we wanted to."

Former WNBA MVP Jonquel Jones said that the team sacrificed a lot to even get to this position and they have a lot to be proud of.

"Everybody's made sacrifices for us to be here," said Jonquel Jones. "While it's disappointing, we get to say we were the last two teams playing for a championship."

In the first quarter, the Aces jumped ahead quickly going on a 16-6 run. However, a couple of key buckets from Thomas to close the quarter allowed the Sun to stay in the game.

In the second quarter, Connecticut’s offense came alive as the Sun tied the game 25-25 with a few minutes left to go. During the quarter Kelsey Plum and Natisha Heideman both received a double technical foul after they both got into it during an altercation. A huge step-back three from Jones closed the quarter for the Sun.

The score at the half was 30-28 with the Aces clinging to their lead.

In the third, the Sun kept fighting as Jones put them up by two points early for their first lead since the early first quarter.

The Aces would take advantage of foul trouble for the Sun and retook the lead off of made free throws as they went into the final quarter up 53-49.

In the fourth quarter, the Sun would take a brief lead off a Courtney Williams jumper putting them ahead by two.

The Aces then controlled the closing minutes hitting big shot after big shot, courtesy of Riquina Williams. The Aces 8-0 run proved to be insurmountable for the Sun as their offense went cold at the wrong time.

"You want banners and we're gonna keep grinding and grinding until we get one," said Miller.

Daniel Dashefsky is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at ddashefsky@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.