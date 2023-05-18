Connecticut Sun finalize Opening Day roster

Former UConn center Olivia Nelson-Ododa is a notable addition to this year's roster. She is expected to play a big role with the loss of former MVP Jonquel Jones.

MONTVILLE, Conn. — The Connecticut Sun announced that they have finalized their opening day roster for Friday.

The 2023 roster has five returning from the 2022 season including reigning WNBA Sixth Woman of the Year, Brionna Jones, 2022 WNBA All-Star and All-WNBA Second Team member, Alyssa Thomas, and four-time WNBA All Star and league veteran, DeWanna Bonner. Natisha Hiedeman, the Sun’s 2022 starting point guard, along with three-year guard, DiJonai Carrington round out the returners for the 2023 season.

The Sun also added key roster pieces by way of off-season trades including ten-year league veteran, Tiffany Hayes. Guards Rebecca Allen, Leigha Brown and Tyasha Harris, forward, Lauren Cox and former UConn center, Olivia Nelson-Ododa.

Connecticut Sun Coaching Staff:

Head Coach: Stephanie White

Assistant Coach: Briann January

Assistant Coach: Austin Kelly

Assistant Coach: Abi Olajuwon

Connecticut will tip off the 2023 regular season on May 19 at the Indiana Fever at 7:00 p.m.

The Sun will return to Mohegan Sun Arena on May 21 for its Home Opener against the Washington Mystics at 1:00 p.m.

Daniel Dashefsky is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at ddashefsky@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.