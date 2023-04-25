Connecticut Sun stars help kids facing mental health challenges at basketball clinic

Nia Clouden and Dijonai Carrington participated at the clinic, as well as former four-time UConn women's basketball champion Morgan Tuck.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Stars from the Connecticut Sun's past and present teamed up with The Village for Families & Children on Tuesday to put on a clinic for kids facing mental health challenges.

The clinic gave children ages 5-14 a one-of-a-kind opportunity to hone teamwork, leadership and communication skills while learning from positive role models.

Connecticut Sun guards Nia Clouden and DiJonai Carrington participated, as well as Morgan Tuck, who is a former Connecticut Sun forward and four-time UConn women’s basketball NCAA champion, now Director of Franchise Development for The Sun.

“This sports therapy program is life-changing for children in our care, many of whom may not otherwise have an opportunity to play or engage in sports while they are healing,” said Village President and CEO Galo Rodriguez. “We are very grateful to the Connecticut Sun for giving these children this opportunity and learn valuable life skills in the process.”

The sports-based therapy is part of The Village’s Extended Day Treatment after-school program, which helps kids who are affected by significant trauma, including abuse, violence and other challenges.

