Connecticut Sun begin new era, name Stephanie White head coach

Stephanie White, an Indiana native, brings a wealth of basketball knowledge to Connecticut.

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — The Connecticut Sun announced Monday they have named Stephanie White as the franchise’s new head coach.

White, who has a combined 15 seasons of experience as a player and coach in the WNBA, replaces former head coach Curt Miller. She is the franchise's sixth head coach.

“I am thrilled to be a part of the Connecticut Sun family,” White said in a statement. “I have admired the organization from afar since its inception and am looking forward to building on the strong foundation that has been established."

She inherits a talented team in Connecticut that lost to Las Vegas in the WNBA Finals last season. The Sun have 2021 league MVP Jonquel Jones and star Alyssa Thomas back for next year.

Before taking over for the Sun, White was the head coach of the Vanderbilt University women’s basketball team (2016-2021). In the WNBA, White was the head coach of the Indiana Fever (2015, 2016) with a winning record of 37-31. In 2015, she led the team to the WNBA Finals.

It's official ✍️

Join us in welcoming Head Coach @StephanieWhite to Connecticut! pic.twitter.com/euVYXzatmc — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) November 21, 2022

Prior to that, White was the team’s assistant coach for four seasons, most notably helping to lead Indiana to their first WNBA Championship in 2012.

“Stephanie White is the right coach at the right time for our organization,” said Jen Rizzotti, the president for the Connecticut Sun. “She’s a proven winner that understands the high expectations we have within the Connecticut Sun organization and our fan base.”

Rizzoti continued in a statement: “She has been a part of championships as both a player and a coach, and that is the mentality I was looking to add. I’m excited for our players who will be under her guidance, and I look forward to supporting and welcoming her back to the WNBA.”

As a player, White played five seasons in the WNBA with the Charlotte Sting and the Indiana Fever. She was also a standout at Purdue from 1995-1999.

Off the hardwood, White has served as a college basketball analyst for ESPN and the Big Ten Network since 2007.

