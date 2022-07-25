Connecticut Sun to support Brittney Griner's Heart and Soul shoe drive

The Connecticut Sun are encouraging donations of other necessities for those without a home.

MONTVILLE, Conn — The Connecticut Sun are joining other WNBA teams to support Brittney Griner's charity, BG's Heart and Sole Shoe Drive.

Griner has been jailed since she was arrested in mid-February at a Moscow airport after vape canisters containing cannabis oil were found in her luggage.

The Phoenix Mercury standout and two-time Olympic gold medalist acknowledged in court this month that she had the canisters, but said she had no intent to break the law.

In addition to the shoe and toiletry drive, the Connecticut Sun will host a 50/50 raffle. All donations will benefit the New London Homeless Hospitality Center.

Fans who would like to participate can donate new or gently worn shoes and toiletry products at the following Connecticut Sun home games: Thursday, July 28 vs. Seattle Storm; Sunday, July 31 vs. Chicago Sky; Tuesday, August 2 vs. Phoenix Mercury; and Thursday, August 4 vs. Phoenix Mercury. Collection bins will be at both entrances on the Mohegan Sun Arena concourse.

"For years, BG has led with her heart through ‘BG's Heart and Sole Shoe Drive,’ and we are proud to be able to continue her work of helping others in their time of need. We hope that BG feels our love and support during this difficult time, and we hope that she comes home soon," said Jen Rizzotti, Connecticut Sun President.

