Connecticut Sun

Connecticut Sun to offer free clinics

Each young person who comes to a clinic will get a free Connecticut Sun t-shirt and a basketball to continue practicing their dribbles and shots at home.

MONTVILLE, Conn. — The Connecticut Sun is teaming up with Jordan’s Furniture Long Wharf for a second year of free basketball coaching and skills training around the state.  

The WNBA team will run five free clinics to grow the next generation of basketball players targeting young people in cities that face equity and access challenges.  

Each young person who comes to a clinic will get a free Connecticut Sun t-shirt and a basketball to continue practicing their dribbles and shots at home. 

The upcoming free clinics are scheduled around the state:

Sunday, April 23rd

  • New Britain YMCA
  • 50 High Street
  • 11:30a - 12:30p
  • Tuesday, June 13th

Mohegan Sun Arena

  • 1 Mohegan Sun Boulevard, Uncasville
  • time TBD

Friday, July 28th

  • Lakewood-Trumbull YMCA
  • 204 Stanley Road, Monroe
  • girls, grades 4-6, 10:30a - 11:30a
  • co-ed, grades 4-6, 11:45a - 12:45p

Thursday, August 17th

  • Camp Mountain Laurel
  • 2705 Downs Road, Hamden
  • girls, all grades, 10a - 11a

Thursday, August 17th

  • Soundview Family UMCA
  • 628 East Main Street, Branford
  • beginners, 1p - 2p
  • advanced, 2:15p - 3:15p

