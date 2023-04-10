Connecticut Sun to offer free clinics

Each young person who comes to a clinic will get a free Connecticut Sun t-shirt and a basketball to continue practicing their dribbles and shots at home.

MONTVILLE, Conn. — The Connecticut Sun is teaming up with Jordan’s Furniture Long Wharf for a second year of free basketball coaching and skills training around the state.

The WNBA team will run five free clinics to grow the next generation of basketball players targeting young people in cities that face equity and access challenges.

Each young person who comes to a clinic will get a free Connecticut Sun t-shirt and a basketball to continue practicing their dribbles and shots at home.

The upcoming free clinics are scheduled around the state:

Sunday, April 23rd

New Britain YMCA

50 High Street

11:30a - 12:30p

Tuesday, June 13th

Mohegan Sun Arena

1 Mohegan Sun Boulevard, Uncasville

time TBD

Friday, July 28th

Lakewood-Trumbull YMCA

204 Stanley Road, Monroe

girls, grades 4-6, 10:30a - 11:30a

co-ed, grades 4-6, 11:45a - 12:45p

Thursday, August 17th

Camp Mountain Laurel

2705 Downs Road, Hamden

girls, all grades, 10a - 11a

Thursday, August 17th

Soundview Family UMCA

628 East Main Street, Branford

beginners, 1p - 2p

advanced, 2:15p - 3:15p

