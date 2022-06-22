Sun's Jonquel Jones named WNBA All-Star Game starter

With an average of 15.1, Jones is currently leading the Sun in points per game.

MONTVILLE, Conn. — Connecticut Sun forward, Jonquel Jones, was named as an AT&T WNBA All-Star starter, the league announced Wednesday. This is her fourth All-Star appearance and fourth as a starter.

With an average of 15.1, Jones is currently leading the Sun in points per game. She also leads with 9.4 rebounds per game

Jones was named the WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week for May 30-June 5, 2022, where she averaged 19.3 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest on the Sun’s 3-1 road trip out west against the Aces, Mercury and Storm, according to team officials.

At the All-Star Game last year, Jones led Team WNBA All-Stars to a 93-85 victory over Team USA, grabbing a team-high 14 rebounds, while also notching 18 points and four assists. She also finished second in the 2021 WNBA Three-Point contest, four points behind the Chicago Sky’s Allie Quigley.

The 2022 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will be held at the Chicago Sky’s Wintrust Arena on July 10 at 1 p.m. EST and broadcast on ABC.

Jones and the Connecticut Sun play Wednesday against the New York Liberty at 7 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena, where they look to pick up their fifth Commissioner’s Cup win.

The Connecticut Sun is celebrating its 20th Anniversary as a franchise this year. For information or to purchase tickets, visit connecticutsun.com.

