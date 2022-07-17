Jonquel Jones scores 21 points, Sun beat Dream 93-68

Jones was 5 of 9 from the field, 2 of 3 from 3-point range and 9 of 10 from the free-throw line.

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Jonquel Jones scored 21 points and the Connecticut Sun never trailed in a 93-68 victory over the Atlanta Dream on Friday night.

Jones was 5 of 9 from the field, 2 of 3 from 3-point range and 9 of 10 from the free-throw line. Natisha Hiedeman added 13 points for Connecticut (16-8).

The Sun moved into a tie with the Seattle Storm for third in the WNBA standings, a game behind the second-place Las Vegas Aces and two games back of the defending champion Chicago Sky.



Tiffany Hayes led Atlanta (10-14) with 18 points and AD Durr had 12. The Dream have lost three games in a row, and 10 of their last 13.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.