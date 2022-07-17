x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Connecticut Sun

Jonquel Jones scores 21 points, Sun beat Dream 93-68

Jones was 5 of 9 from the field, 2 of 3 from 3-point range and 9 of 10 from the free-throw line.
Credit: AP
Connecticut Sun forward Jonquel Jones (35) controls the ball during the first half of WNBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Sparks Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Jonquel Jones scored 21 points and the Connecticut Sun never trailed in a 93-68 victory over the Atlanta Dream on Friday night.

Jones was 5 of 9 from the field, 2 of 3 from 3-point range and 9 of 10 from the free-throw line. Natisha Hiedeman added 13 points for Connecticut (16-8).

The Sun moved into a tie with the Seattle Storm for third in the WNBA standings, a game behind the second-place Las Vegas Aces and two games back of the defending champion Chicago Sky.

RELATED: Connecticut beats Indiana, Bonner moves into 12th in scoring

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

Tiffany Hayes led Atlanta (10-14) with 18 points and AD Durr had 12. The Dream have lost three games in a row, and 10 of their last 13.

RELATED: Wings get first season series win against Sun, 82-71

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

3 members of Connecticut Sun playing in WNBA All-Star game