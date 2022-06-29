x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Connecticut Sun

Parker's 25 points, 11 rebounds lead Chicago past Sun 91-83

Jonquel Jones had 24 points, 11 rebounds and five steals for her sixth double-double of the season for Connecticut.
Credit: AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File
FILE - Chicago Sky center Candace Parker (3) moves the ball during the first half of Game 2 of basketball's WNBA Finals against the Phoenix Mercury, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in Phoenix. Candace Parker staved off Father Time and helped the Chicago Sky win the franchise’s first WNBA championship and for the second time in her career was honored as The Associated Press’ Female Athlete of the Year. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

CHICAGO — Candace Parker had a season-high 25 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, Kahleah Copper scored 15 points and Chicago beat the Connecticut Sun 91-83 on Wednesday for the Sky's fourth straight victory.

Parker made a no-look pass to Kahleah Copper with 33.5 seconds left before halftime to become the eighth player in WNBA history to reach 1,500 career assists. Parker is the only player in WNBA history to eclipse 6,000 points, 3,000 rebounds and 1,500 assists in a career.

RELATED: Brionna Jones & Alyssa Thomas named to WNBA All-Star game

Chicago went on a 31-9 run in the first half and led by as many as 23 points. The Sky shot 83.3% (20 of 24) in the first half, while the Sun shot 30% (12 of 40).

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

Connecticut went on a 7-0 run to get within 82-74 with 2:18 left in the fourth quarter. But Rebekah Gardner ended Chicago's drought with a 3-pointer and Emma Meesseman made two free throws on the Sky's next possession for an 87-76 lead.

RELATED: Sun's Jonquel Jones named WNBA All-Star Game starter

Allie Quigley added 13 points for Chicago (14-5), which is off to its best 19-game start in franchise history. Azura Stevens and Gardner each scored 10 points, and Courtney Vandersloot had nine points and six assists.

Jonquel Jones had 24 points, 11 rebounds and five steals for her sixth double-double of the season for Connecticut (13-7). Alyssa Thomas added 23 points and Brionna Jones scored 18 points. DeWanna Bonner was held to eight points on 3-of-12 shooting and Courtney Williams was 2 of 10 for six points.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Connecticut Sun's DiJonai Carrington speaks on upcoming WNBA season