Mercury snap 6-game losing streak in series with the Sun

It was the Mercury's first home win against the Sun since the 2018 season.

PHOENIX — Sophie Cunningham scored 17 points, hitting five 3-pointers, Diana Taurasi added 15 and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Connecticut Sun 72-66 on Tuesday night to snap a six-game losing streak in the series.

Phoenix (5-15) beat a team with a winning record for the first time this season. It was the Mercury's first home win against the Sun since the 2018 season.

Cunningham made her fourth 3-pointer to extend the lead to 53-43 with 2:45 left in the third quarter. Her fifth gave Phoenix a 58-48 lead heading into the fourth.

Brittney Griner finished with 12 points.

DeWanna Bonner had 19 points and 10 rebounds for Connecticut (15-6). Alyssa Thomas had 11 points and seven assists.

Thomas became Connecticut’s all-time leader in assists, passing Jasmine Thomas (994).

