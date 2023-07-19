x
Connecticut Sun

Mercury snap 6-game losing streak in series with the Sun

It was the Mercury's first home win against the Sun since the 2018 season.
Credit: AP
Connecticut Sun players celebrate at the close of the team's WNBA basketball game against the Las Vegas Aces in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 2, 2022. From left, are DiJonai Carrington, Alyssa Thomas, Courtney Williams and DeWanna Bonner. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)

PHOENIX — Sophie Cunningham scored 17 points, hitting five 3-pointers, Diana Taurasi added 15 and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Connecticut Sun 72-66 on Tuesday night to snap a six-game losing streak in the series.

Phoenix (5-15) beat a team with a winning record for the first time this season. It was the Mercury's first home win against the Sun since the 2018 season.

Cunningham made her fourth 3-pointer to extend the lead to 53-43 with 2:45 left in the third quarter. Her fifth gave Phoenix a 58-48 lead heading into the fourth.

Brittney Griner finished with 12 points.

DeWanna Bonner had 19 points and 10 rebounds for Connecticut (15-6). Alyssa Thomas had 11 points and seven assists.

Thomas became Connecticut’s all-time leader in assists, passing Jasmine Thomas (994).

