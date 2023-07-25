x
Connecticut Sun

Bonner, Hayes's 60 points combined help Sun defeat Wings 88-83

Connecticut now rises to 18-6 on the season.
Credit: AP
Dallas Wings guard Odyssey Sims (2) shoots against the Connecticut Sun during a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (Lie

ARLINGTON, Texas — DeWanna Bonner scored nine of her 32 points in the final two minutes, Tiffany Hayes added a season-high 28 points and the Connecticut Sun beat Dallas 88-83 on Tuesday night to snap the Wings' five-game winning streak.

Bonner made a layup in traffic with 3:57 remaining in the fourth quarter to give Connecticut its first lead, 76-75, since the 1:31 mark of the second quarter.

Hayes sank a 3-pointer, following two offensive rebounds, to make it 79-76 and Bonner made her third 3-pointer for a six-point lead with 1:56 left.

The Wings missed seven straight shots down the stretch before Teaira McCowan banked in a jumper with the shot clock winding down. But Bonner restored the six-point lead at the other end. Bonner also made four straight free throws in the final 31 seconds to help secure it.

Alyssa Thomas had eight points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for Connecticut (18-6). Hayes was 8 of 15 from the field and 10 of 10 at the stripe for her most points with the Sun.

Arike Ogunbowale led Dallas (13-10) with 25 points. McCowan had 21 points and 15 rebounds and Satou Sabally also had a double-double with 16 points and 13 boards.

