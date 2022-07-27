Sun guard Bria Hartley to miss remainder of season with torn ACL

The former UConn star was injured in the third quarter of Connecticut's 86-79 win over the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday.

MONTVILLE, Conn. — Connecticut Sun guard Bria Hartley will miss the remainder of the WNBA season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee, the team announced Wednesday.

The former UConn star was injured in the third quarter of Connecticut's 86-79 win over the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday.

Hartley signed a rest-of-the-season contract with Connecticut on July 18 and appeared in three games, all Sun victories. She averaged 4.6 points and 1.3 assists.

Connecticut signed guard Kiana Williams on Wednesday to a seven-day contract. The 5-foot-8 former Stanford star will be available when the Sun (19-9) host Seattle (18-10) on Thursday night.

