x
Connecticut Sun

Wings get first season series win against Sun, 82-71

Courtney Williams scored 25 points for Connecticut and Brionna Jones added 16 points
Credit: AP Photo/LM Otero
Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale (24) dribbles against Connecticut Sun guard Courtney Williams (10) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

ARLINGTON, Texas — Arike Ogunbowale scored 20 points, Teaira McCowan had 14 points, seven rebounds and four blocks and the Dallas Wings beat the Connecticut Sun 82-71 on Tuesday night.

Ogunbowale sank a 3-pointer for an 80-69 lead and McCowan blocked Brionna Jones’ layup attempt with 32.8 seconds left.

Dallas (10-12) won two of three matchups with Connecticut this season for the first series win with the Sun in franchise history.

Satou Sabally, who played in her second game since June 12, also scored 14 points for Dallas, which snapped a three-game losing streak. Allisha Gray had 12 points and eight rebounds and Marina Mabrey also scored 12.

Dallas led 41-38 at halftime, and Gray beat the third-quarter buzzer with a shot in the lane for a 63-54 advantage.

Courtney Williams scored 25 points for Connecticut (14-8). Brionna Jones added 16 points, DeWanna Bonner scored 11 on 3-of-10 shooting and Jonquel Jones had 10 points and seven rebounds.

---

----

