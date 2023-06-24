Brionna Jones out for remainder of Connecticut Sun's season after Achilles injury

After a successful surgery, Jones will be out for the rest of the season to continue recovering.

MONTVILLE, Conn. — Connecticut Sun center Brionna "Breezy" Jones will miss the remainder of the 2023 WNBA season as she continues her recovery from a ruptured right Achilles tendon.

Jones underwent a "successful reparative surgery" on Friday afternoon and will need time to heal before getting back on the court. There's no timetable set for when she can return.

The Achilles injury was sustained near the end of Tuesday's game against the Seattle Storm, where the Sun won 85-79.

"First, I want to thank everyone who has reached out over the last few days. All of the love I've received has truly been a blessing as I've gone through this tough time," Jones said in a statement. "While this is not how I envisioned this season ending for me, I am determined and ready to head into the next stage of recovery and rehab. I know I have an amazing support system behind me, and I will return on the other side of this stronger than ever. I'm definitely going to miss competing every night with this incredible group of women the most, but I am excited to see this team continue to flourish and accomplish great things this season."

“We are heartbroken for Breezy. Anyone who knows her, knows she’s an amazing person, teammate and leader for our group. On the court, she has worked so hard to position herself as a cornerstone of our franchise and was playing terrific basketball," said Stephanie White, the Connecticut Sun Head Coach. "We will be here for her and lift her up as she goes through the recovery process. As a team, we know we have a job to do, and we will dedicate our work toward the ultimate goal of winning a championship in a way that honors Breezy."

The Connecticut Sun's next home game will be its PRIDE Game against the Chicago Sky on Sunday at 1 p.m.

