Connecticut Sun’s Brionna Jones named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

It is the second week in a row that a Connecticut Sun player receives the recognition.

MONTVILLE, Conn. — Connecticut Sun star Brionna Jones was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week, earning the WNBA-leading team’s second recognition in a row.

The 25-year-old four-year WNBA veteran received the recognition after leading the Sun to three wins between Aug. 23 and Aug. 29 over the Las Vegas Aces and the Los Angeles Sparks.

Jones averaged 18.0 points per game (54 total), 9.7 rebounds per game (29 total), 2.7 steals per game (8 total) and 1.3 assists per game (4 total).

Last week, Jones’ teammate Jonquel Jones was named the Eastern Conference Play of the Week.

The Sun are currently on an eight-game winning streak that started on July 9. The team will face the Washington Mystics in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday.

