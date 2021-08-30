x
Wnba

Connecticut Sun’s Brionna Jones named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

It is the second week in a row that a Connecticut Sun player receives the recognition.
Credit: AP
Connecticut Sun center Brionna Jones drives the baseline with Los Angeles Sparks forward Chiney Ogwumike in pursuit during a WNBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)

MONTVILLE, Conn. — Connecticut Sun star Brionna Jones was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week, earning the WNBA-leading team’s second recognition in a row.

The 25-year-old four-year WNBA veteran received the recognition after leading the Sun to three wins between Aug. 23 and Aug. 29 over the Las Vegas Aces and the Los Angeles Sparks.

RELATED: Jones has 16 points and 15 rebounds, Sun win 8th in a row

Jones averaged 18.0 points per game (54 total), 9.7 rebounds per game (29 total), 2.7 steals per game (8 total) and 1.3 assists per game (4 total).

Last week, Jones’ teammate Jonquel Jones was named the Eastern Conference Play of the Week.

The Sun are currently on an eight-game winning streak that started on July 9. The team will face the Washington Mystics in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday.

RELATED: Connecticut Sun's Jonquel Jones named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

