WNBA All-Star Courtney Williams returning to the Connecticut Sun

The news comes just a day after the Sun signed Jonquel Jones to a new contract.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Courtney Williams will be returning to the Connecticut Sun after signing a new contract.

Williams, the eighth overall pick in the 2016 WNBA Draft, last played for the Sun in 2019. She was traded to the Atlanta Dream in February 2020, where she led the Dream last season with a career-high 16.5 points per game. Her performance earned her a WNBA All-Star roster spot.

"I'm super excited to be coming back home," Williams said. "My Connecticut family has supported me since day 1, so to be going back to all that love is everything for me!"

Williams has played three full seasons for the Sun where she averaged 12.7 points per game, 5.2 rebounds per game, and three assists.

"We are excited to welcome back Courtney to Connecticut," Head Coach and General Manager Curt Miller said. "Courtney is a fan favorite, and her energy is contagious to her teammates. She is a dynamic guard that can create her own offense which fills one of our biggest needs. She also has quietly been the best defensive rebounding guard in the league which will continue to help our defense and transition game. Adding Courtney, an All-Star, to our existing roster is fantastic news for our franchise."

Jonquel Jones who just recently signed her contract to stay with the Sun said that it means a lot for Williams to be coming back to the sun as she felt like a family member, She said she was a key piece in the Sun's 2019 WNBA Finals run.

