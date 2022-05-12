Former UConn star signs with Minnesota Lynx

Westbrook was initially drafted 21st overall by Seattle Storm in the 2022 WNBA Draft but they waived her last week.

HARTFORD, Conn — Former UConn guard Evina Westbrook has signed a hardship contract with the WNBA's Minnesota Lynx, the team announced Thursday.

Westbrook was initially drafted 21st overall by Seattle Storm in the 2022 WNBA Draft but they waived her last week. She registered 18 points, five rebounds and three assists in the two preseason games she appeared in.

She started college basketball with Tennessee for two years before spending her final two years as a Husky. Westbrook averaged 9.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.4 steals during the 2021-22 season.

Westbrook joins Napheesa Collier, a former UConn player from the class of 2019.

The Lynx will face Chicago Sky at home on Saturday at 8 p.m.

Recent UConn seniors Christyn Williams and Olivia Nelson-Ododa were also selected in the 2022 WNBA Draft.

