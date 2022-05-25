Former UConn women's basketball star welcomes baby girl

MINNEAPOLIS — Former UConn women's basketball star Napheesa Collier has welcomed a new child into the world.
Mila Sarah was born on Wednesday, May 25, at 3:38 p.m. to Collier and her husband, Alex Bazzell, the couple announced on social media. Mila weighed in at 8 lbs 14 oz and measured 20.5 inches long.
"We are so in love," Collier said on Instagram.
"Her & momma are both doing great & we’re excited to start this next phase of our lives together," Bazzell said on Twitter.
At the end of her UConn career, the Missouri native ranked 3rd in scoring, 4th in rebounds and 7th in blocks. She had 49 career double-doubles and she became the fifth player in the exclusive 2000/1000 club.
After her time with the Huskies, the now 25-year-old was drafted with the 6th overall pick in the 2019 WNBA draft on a three-year contract with the Minnesota Lynx.
Collier played in the WNBA All-Star Game in her rookie year as well as in 2021. She also won gold with the U.S. Olympic Women's Basketball Team in Tokyo last year.
