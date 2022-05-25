Former UConn women's basketball star welcomes baby girl

Mila Sarah was born Wednesday at 3:38 p.m. to Napheesa Collier and her husband, Alex Bazzell.

MINNEAPOLIS — Former UConn women's basketball star Napheesa Collier has welcomed a new child into the world.

Mila Sarah was born on Wednesday, May 25, at 3:38 p.m. to Collier and her husband, Alex Bazzell, the couple announced on social media. Mila weighed in at 8 lbs 14 oz and measured 20.5 inches long.

"We are so in love," Collier said on Instagram.

"Her & momma are both doing great & we’re excited to start this next phase of our lives together," Bazzell said on Twitter.

Napheesa & I are ecstatic to welcome our baby girl to the world. Mila Sarah Bazzell arrived safely at 3:38pm CST on 5/25/22, weighing in at 8lbs 14 ounces & 20.5 inches long! Her & momma are both doing great & we’re excited to start this next phase of our lives together. #GirlDad pic.twitter.com/6HGGUnfcoe — Alex Bazzell (@alexbazzell) May 26, 2022

At the end of her UConn career, the Missouri native ranked 3rd in scoring, 4th in rebounds and 7th in blocks. She had 49 career double-doubles and she became the fifth player in the exclusive 2000/1000 club.

After her time with the Huskies, the now 25-year-old was drafted with the 6th overall pick in the 2019 WNBA draft on a three-year contract with the Minnesota Lynx.

Collier played in the WNBA All-Star Game in her rookie year as well as in 2021. She also won gold with the U.S. Olympic Women's Basketball Team in Tokyo last year.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.