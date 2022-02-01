Jonquel Jones is returning to the Connecticut Sun

She said she is happy to be back and that she has unfinished business.

CONNECTICUT, USA — 2021 WNBA MVP Jonquel Jones will be returning to the Connecticut Sun after signing a multi-year contract with the team.

”I am so happy to be back in Connecticut," Jones said in a statement. “This organization has believed in me since day one and I definitely feel like we have unfinished business. The fans want it, the front office wants it and the players want it. So now we just have to go out and get it done and bring a chip back to Mohegan Sun.”

Jones, the sixth overall pick in the 2016 WNBA Draft out of George Washington University, averaged a career-high 19.4 points per game, 11.2 rebounds per game, and 2.8 assists per game in the 2021 WNBA season.

"We are ecstatic about JJ's decision to return and continue her career in Connecticut," said Head Coach and General Manager Curtis Miller. "She is one of the most versatile and talented players in the world. She has a burning desire to improve, and we look forward to building upon the momentum of her MVP season. JJ is an unselfish superstar and is driven to help bring a Championship to Connecticut. This is a great day for the Sun."

Jone's teammate Brionna Jones, the 2021 WNBA Most Improved Player, said that she's very excited that Jones decided to return and that they're hungrier than ever to finish better than last season

You can purchase Connecticut Suns tickets to see Jones in action this upcoming season by visiting www.connecticutsun.com.

Daniel Dashefsky is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at ddashefsky@fox61.com.

----

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.