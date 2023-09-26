The 2023 WNBA MVP is this UConn women’s basketball legend

She beat out Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson and Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas for the award.

NEW YORK — Breanna Stewart’s first successful season with the New York Liberty has earned her the 2023 WNBA MVP award.

Stewart, who was named the Associated Press’ WNBA Player of the Year for this stand-out season, set a career-best with 23.0 points per game and set the WNBA's single-season scoring record. She also had 9.3 rebounds and a career-high 3.8 assists per game.

She beat out Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson and Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas for the award.

Stewart is one of four UConn alums who have earned the honor. Diana Taurasi (2019), Tina Charles (2012), and Maya Moore (2014) round up the other three.

Her success and leadership on the court meant that the Liberty advanced to the WNBA playoffs semis for the first time since 2015. They finished the regular season with a 32-8 record and a second-place finish. The Liberty also won the 2023 Commissioner’s Cup Championship.

This is the second time Stewart has won the WNBA MVP after taking home the honor in 2018.

New York hosts the Connecticut Sun in the second round of the WNBA Playoffs on Tuesday. They are 0-1 for the series.

