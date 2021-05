Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart has won plenty of championship rings in her time. But now, she's giving one away.

Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart has won plenty of championship rings in her time. But now, she's giving one away and it's of the wedding-type.

Stewie proposed to her girlfriend, Marta Xargay Casademont, a basketball player on the Phoenix Mercury roster.

She posted a few pictures of the happy occasion on Instagram with the caption, "Did a thing. Another ring. She said YES 💍 #wifey"