SEATTLE — Sue Bird says she will return to the Seattle Storm for another season, putting off retirement for at least one more year.
Bird posted a video of fans chanting "One more year" to her Instagram account with the caption, "Ok. Let's gooooo. 🤝💚💛"
The four-time WNBA champion and 12-time All-Star selection has spent her entire WNBA career with the Storm after being the No. 1 pick of the 2002 WNBA draft.
Bird ranks first in the league for games played, with 549, and assists, with a career total of 3,048, according to ESPN Stats & Info on Twitter. She also ranks second all-time for three-point field goals with 945.
The 2022 season will be Bird’s 21st overall with the franchise, but she missed the 2014 and 2019 seasons due to injury.