Thomas, Jones help Sun rout Sparks 77-60 in home opener

The Suns kept the lead the whole game
Connecticut Sun center Brionna Jones, right, battles Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike, left, for the ball during a WNBA basketball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)

MONTVILLE, Conn — Alyssa Thomas had 23 points, 12 rebounds and five assists and the Connecticut Sun routed the Los Angeles Sparks 77-60 on Saturday night.

Jonquel Jones added 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Sun (1-1) in their home opener. Dijonai Carrington had 13 points and three steals, and Brionna Jones finished with 10 points and seven rebounds.

Nneka Ogwumike and Jordin Canada each scored 12 points for Los Angeles (2-2).

The Sun led 26-14 after the first quarter and 49-25 at the half.

