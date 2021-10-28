x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Houston beats Atlanta to even World Series at one game a piece

The Astros came out firing on all cylinders tagging Max Fried early.
Credit: AP
Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies tags out Houston Astros' Yuli Gurriel at second during the eighth inning of Game 1 in baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Houston.(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros sought to climb back Wednesday night after dropping the opening World Series game to the Atlanta Braves. And they did just that.

With a 7-2 win over the Braves, the Astros ended a five-game losing streak in World Series games at Minute Maid Park. They also became the first team to win a World Series game in its home ballpark since the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 against Boston in 2018.

The game was tied early at one in the bottom of the second inning and it was then that the Astros brought their bats out.

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

Jose Altuve doubled early, homered late and scored twice to break out at the plate. Meanwhile, rookie Jose Siri - who launched himself headfirst into home plate, created havoc on the bases, leading to a four-run second inning.

RELATED: Cleveland Guardians roller derby team sues Cleveland Indians/Guardians baseball team to block name change

Big swings followed from Martin Maldonado and Michael Brantley to bring in runs.

José Urquidy gave the Astros five solid innings for his second career World Series win and Houston’s bullpen — already so important this postseason — did the rest.

The best-of-seven series shifts to Atlanta for the first of three games Friday night, with Ian Anderson scheduled to pitch for the Braves against rookie Luis Garcia.

RELATED: Former MLB manager Valentine runs for mayor in hometown

Edward Ford is a producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at eford@fox61.com. Follow him on Twitter.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

In Other News

The annual World Series Party with the Hartford Yard Goats