Houston beats Atlanta to even World Series at one game a piece

The Astros came out firing on all cylinders tagging Max Fried early.

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros sought to climb back Wednesday night after dropping the opening World Series game to the Atlanta Braves. And they did just that.

With a 7-2 win over the Braves, the Astros ended a five-game losing streak in World Series games at Minute Maid Park. They also became the first team to win a World Series game in its home ballpark since the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 against Boston in 2018.

The game was tied early at one in the bottom of the second inning and it was then that the Astros brought their bats out.

Jose Altuve doubled early, homered late and scored twice to break out at the plate. Meanwhile, rookie Jose Siri - who launched himself headfirst into home plate, created havoc on the bases, leading to a four-run second inning.

Big swings followed from Martin Maldonado and Michael Brantley to bring in runs.

José Urquidy gave the Astros five solid innings for his second career World Series win and Houston’s bullpen — already so important this postseason — did the rest.

The best-of-seven series shifts to Atlanta for the first of three games Friday night, with Ian Anderson scheduled to pitch for the Braves against rookie Luis Garcia.

