WWE returns to Mohegan Sun Arena for the first time in 10 years

WWE Monday Night RAW is coming to Uncasville for one night only on April 27.

Let me tell you somethin' brother! WWE is returning to Mohegan Sun Arena!

For the first time in 10 years, WWE Monday Night RAW is coming to Uncasville for one night only on April 27.

Tickets will be available Friday, March 13 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster. Tickets will become available at the Mohegan Sun box office on Saturday, March 14 at 10:00 a.m. Prices are $130.00, $100.00, $85.00, $65.00, $50.00, $40.00 and $25.00.

Some of the top superstars from WWE will be there like Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, Samoa Joe, Randy Orton, Asuka, Bobby Lashley, AOP, Aleister Black, Ricochet and many more. Card is subject to change.

You can learn more about WWE by clicking here.