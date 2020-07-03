x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

sports

WWE returns to Mohegan Sun Arena for the first time in 10 years

WWE Monday Night RAW is coming to Uncasville for one night only on April 27.
Credit: WWE

Let me tell you somethin' brother! WWE is returning to Mohegan Sun Arena! 

For the first time in 10 years, WWE Monday Night RAW is coming to Uncasville for one night only on April 27. 

Tickets will be available Friday, March 13 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster. Tickets will become available at the Mohegan Sun box office on Saturday, March 14 at 10:00 a.m. Prices are $130.00, $100.00, $85.00, $65.00, $50.00, $40.00 and $25.00. 

RELATED: Fighting Leukemia; a tag team is formed between champ and Hartford kid

RELATED: Make-a-Wish grants Hartford teen a wrestling wish

RELATED: Like 'Rock,' like daughter: Dwayne Johnson's kid joins WWE

Some of the top superstars from WWE will be there like Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, Samoa Joe, Randy Orton, Asuka, Bobby Lashley, AOP, Aleister Black, Ricochet and many more. Card is subject to change. 

You can learn more about WWE by clicking here

The event starts at 7:30 p.m. 