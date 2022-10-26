Yale player named Stellar Finalist for 2022 William V. Campbell Trophy

Oso Ifesinachukwu is the 13th NFF National Scholar-Athlete in Yale history.

CONNECTICUT, USA — The National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame announced the finalists for the 2022 William V. Campbell Trophy on Wednesday and a Yale player is among the finalists.

Oso Ifesinachukwu is the 13th NFF National Scholar-Athlete in Yale history. The Austin, Texas native is studying biomedical engineering and has maintained a 3.67 GPA. He hopes to inspire people through his hard work, football skills, and art.

William V. Campbell Trophy is football's premier scholar-athlete award that recognizes players as the best in the nation for their combined football performance, academic success, and leadership.

Ifesinachukwu is on pace to graduate in the spring and is interested in pursuing a medical degree with a focus on oncology.

So far this season, Ifesinachukwu leads Yale with four sacks and five tackles for loss, and his four sacks are tied for fifth in the Ivy League. He has racked up 14 tackles while guiding the Bulldogs to a 4-2 record.

Each of the 15 finalists, out of 156 semifinalists nationwide, will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship as a member of the 2022 NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class. The finalists will travel to Bellagio Resort & Casino in Las Vegas for the 64th NFF Annual Awards Dinner.

