Yankees-Red Sox opening day game postponed due to weather

The game will now be played on Friday, April 8, at 1:05 p.m. at Yankees stadium.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BRONX, N.Y. — The opening game between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees has been postponed.

The game, which was set to take place on April 7 at Yankee Stadium, was postponed over in climate weather, the Yankees announced.

The new game will be played on April 8, at 1:05 p.m. at Yankees stadium.

Fans with tickets for the April 7 game may use their tickets for the rescheduled game.

Fans can also exchange them for regular-season game tickets at Yankee Stadium.

Gates open to fans with tickets at 11:00 a.m.

Pregame ceremonies are scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m.

Those holding complimentary tickets or tickets from the Commissioners Initiative for kids must use them for the rescheduled game.

Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jdiaz@fox61.com

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.