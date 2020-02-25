Yanks righty Severino needs Tommy John surgery, out for year

New York already expects to be without left-hander James Paxton for the first two months of the season following back surgery on Feb. 5.

DUNEDIN, Fla — New York Yankees pitcher Luis Severino needs Tommy John surgery and will miss the 2020 season.

The two-time All-Star right-hander was sidelined until the final weeks of the regular season last year.

