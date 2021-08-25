Yard Goats announce 2022 Schedule

Yard Goats will play 69 home games at Dunkin’ Donuts Park with several against Red Sox, Yankees, Mets affiliates

HARTFORD, Conn. — Video above is from earlier this year.

Get ready for another season of the Yard Goats!

The Hartford Yard Goats have announced the 2022 schedule featuring 69 home games at Dunkin’ Donuts Park. The Yard Goats open the 2022 season on Friday, April 8th against the New York Mets affiliate, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies in Hartford. The Yard Goats will host the New York Yankees affiliate, the Somerset Patriots, on the second homestand for six consecutive games, April 19th through April 24th. Game times, season tickets, ticket packages, individual tickets and the promotional schedule will be available at a later date. The Yard Goats have 39 combined home games against the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees and New York Mets affiliates in Hartford.

According to the club:

The Yard Goats play mostly six-game series from Tuesday through Sunday. The Yard Goats have home games on Mother’s Day (May 8th), Father’s Day (June 19th), and the 4th of July Weekend (July 1-3).

The Yard Goats will host the Red Sox affiliate, the Portland Sea Dogs (12 games) with a pair of six-game series, Tuesday, May 10th through Sunday, May 15th, and Tuesday, July 26th through Sunday, July 31st. The Yard Goats will host the Yankees affiliate, the Somerset Patriots (12 games) with two six-game series, Tuesday, April 19th through Sunday, April 24th, and Tuesday, September 6th through Sunday, September 11th. The Yard Goats will host the Mets affiliate, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (15 games) with a three-game series, Friday, April 8th through Sunday April 10th, six-game series Tuesday, May 3rd through Sunday, May 8th, and another six-game series, June 28th through July 3rd.

The Yard Goats will also host the Philadelphia Phillies affiliate, the Reading Fightin Phils for two series (May 31-June 5 & August 30-September 4th), Cleveland Indians affiliate, the Akron RubberDucks (June 14-19), Washington Nationals affiliate, the Harrisburg Senators (July 12-17), and the Toronto Blue Jays affiliate, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (August 16-21).

The Yard Goats will return home next Tuesday, August 31st (7:05 PM) to host the Philadelphia Phillies affiliate, the Reading Fightin Phils. Tickets for all remaining home games may be purchased by calling the Yard Goats at 860-246-GOAT (4628), online at www.yardgoatsbaseball.com, or in person by visiting the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin’ Donuts Park.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.